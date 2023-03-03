Southtown’s newest brunch restaurant, ‘Blush,’ opens this week

SAN ANTONIO – Southtown’s newest eatery, “Blush,” will evoke tastes of different cultures with French, Mexican, and Puerto Rican flavors, enriched with a Southeast Asian twist.

Located at 713 S. Alamo St., the restaurant’s tentative opening date is March 10, pending final inspections.

The property is separated into two sections, with one side serving as the dining area for brunch services and the other for the bakery.

Owned by Efren Moreno and his wife, Tanya Benavides, the restaurant will offer an elevated brunch menu, savory bakery items, and exotic cocktails.

After opening their first venture, the Scratch Sandwich Company in Laredo, the couple decided to open their second restaurant in the Alamo City.

From the food to the ambiance, Moreno and Benavides wanted to craft an enjoyable and unique culinary experience for guests on the go and those looking to dine in and unwind.

“We wanted to create a space that hits every mark across the board,” Moreno told KSAT. “We designed the restaurant in a way where everything is working in conjunction -- you have the bakery that is quick service for walk-ins, and the sit-down dining area.”

Guests can expect flavor-filled meals with menu items from the owner’s and chef’s Puerto Rican, Mexican, and Guatemalan cultural heritage.

Crème brulée French toast, croissant waffles, and red rice Benedict will be offered.

The menu’s more adventurous dishes include caviar canape and kelaguen ceviche.

Meals and cocktails will be made using fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons.

Restaurant hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. According to Moreno, the bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

More information on the restaurant can be found online.

