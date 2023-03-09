Trinity University announces change in athletic conference affiliation

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University on Thursday announced that they are changing athletic conferences and will join the Southern Athletic Association as a full member in 2025.

The school announced via press release that they have formally notified the South Collegiate Athletic Conference of its intent to move, of which the men’s and women’s athletic teams are currently members.

“We are excited about the opportunities this move to the SAA will create for our athletes and the City of San Antonio as we become part of a conference with a more diverse footprint,” said Bob King, Trinity’s director of Athletics. “Yet we cannot adequately express our appreciation for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which we have been a part of for more than 30 years. We have tremendous respect for the conference as great competitors and have learned a lot from them.”

Trinity said their athletes will now compete in a conference that spans the southern U.S. and will travel to South and Central Texas for games. It will make both scheduling and travel more efficient for its teams, the press release said.

“The decision to join the SAA comes on the heels of the University’s recent Carnegie reclassification as a National Liberal Arts Institution. I view college athletics as one of the significant hallmarks of a residential liberal arts education, as student-athletes and their classmates alike gather inside and outside of the classroom to take on new challenges and support each other,” said Vanessa B. Beasley, Trinity University president. “Trinity University is grateful to the SCAC and its members for our shared history of decades of thrilling competition.”

The football team, which is already part of the SAA, will continue playing in the conference for the upcoming fall and for the fall of 2024.

Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas will also be joining Trinity University in the move.

Member schools of the SAA include Berry College, Birmingham-Southern College, Centre College, Hendrix College, Millsaps College, Oglethorpe University, Rhodes College, and the University of the South.