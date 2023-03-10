Behind the Kitchen Door: Mini taco business warned to follow rules or face more inspections

SAN ANTONIO – A business specializing in mini tacos recently got a big warning from health inspectors: follow the rules or face continued inspections and fines for repeat violations.

Mini Tacos Cantarito

Mini Tacos Cantarito, located in the 500 block of Southwest Military Drive, got a 75 on its February inspection. That was a big drop from the 88 it got last October.

The inspector found several repeat violations of food handling procedures “that were previously explained on 10/06/2022.”

Hours-old and day-old cooked food in a fridge were still too warm because they weren’t following proper cooling procedures. A walk-in cooler was also too warm but was corrected during the inspection.

Employees weren’t using proper hand-washing methods, and some weren’t washing their hands before using gloves and changing tasks. They also weren’t washing dishes correctly.

No certified program food manager was present, and no food handler certifications were available.

The establishment also needed to store cleaning chemicals in a safer area. The inspector found chemical spray bottles in a bathroom that children could reach.

The inspector ordered a re-inspection “due to most of these violations being repeat violations” and warned: “failure to comply with the Texas Food Establishment regulations will result in continued re-inspections.”

Tony’s Tacos To Go

Tony’s Tacos To Go, located in the 2200 block of Nogalitos, got a 79.

Refried beans prepared the day before weren’t properly cooled, and the manager voluntarily discarded the container of beans.

Employees were seen handling food with bare hands. Personal drinks were also found stored in prep areas with food.

They were told to stop using “to-go bags and can liner bags” to store food. They also needed to renew their permit.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Texaco Food Mart

The Texaco Food Mart, located in the 1500 block of New Braunfels, earned an 82.

Prepackaged foods in a cooler were too warm, so the food was returned to the vendor. Another refrigerator wasn’t cooling, so employees were told to stop using it.

They were improperly packaging their own ice for sale as they needed to label it and get a manufacturer’s license to sell ice.

The only hand-washing sink wasn’t working and was being used to store items. They were also missing a food permit.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King, located in the 1200 block of Northeast Loop 410, got an 86.

Mangos stored inside a cold hold unit were past the use-by date.

A kitchen worker wasn’t wearing a hair net while handling food.

Several bottles of residential use “Hot Shot” were found in the business, and there was a “significant amount of flies.” The insects were likely coming in through the back door that was propped open. KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber found that same door still left open this week. A worker told the inspector it jams from the outside, so they prop it open with a rock. They were told to fix it by April 25.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Tacos Los Hermanos, 100

8827 State Highway 151

----------------

The Sushi Box, 100

3150 SW Military Dr

----------------

Outback Steakhouse, 100

12511 IH 10 West

----------------

Pericos, 100

10820 Bandera Rd

----------------

Chavez Fruteria y Dulceria, 100

3507 Blanco Rd

----------------

Bahama Buck’s, 99

8910 Bandera Rd

----------------

El Alteno Mexican Food, 98

7135 Somerset Rd

----------------

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 97

8843 Potranco Rd

----------------

Firehouse Subs, 96

7431 NW Loop 410

----------------

Hon Machi Korean BBQ, 95

10222 Huebner Rd

----------------

Takikos Taco Stop, 94

7444 W. Military Dr

----------------

John Cooteys Tavern & Kitchen, 93

8318 Jones Maltsberger Suite #128

----------------

Regina’s Diner Mexican Food LLC, 92

1007 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway

----------------

Commercial Food Mart, 91

2601 Commercial Ave

----------------

El Milagrito Mexican Restaurant, 90

521 E. Woodlawn Ave

