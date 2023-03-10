Free family-friendly dog, kite festival will include pooch parade, tree giveaways

SAN ANTONIO – The family-friendly kite festival and dog fair, known as Fest of Tails, is returning to San Antonio on Saturday, March 11.

Now in its 16th year, the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McAllister Park near the dog park and pump track.

Guests who attend the free festival can participate in the pooch parade and costume contest presented by H-E-B. Costume contest categories include best-dressed dog, most resembles owner and best in show.

The pooch parade lineup and judging will begin at 12:15 p.m. You can register to enter the costume contest and pooch parade here.

Contestants must register pooches before noon on the day of the event and display their registration number at all times. Pairs or groups may be registered as a team. Awards will be given for the top three dogs.

The City of San Antonio will be doing urban forest tree giveaways starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

There will also be sweet treats, festival fare, live music and more.

All guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch the spectacular sky views and meet new, furry friends, according to the event page.

Proceeds from the festival go towards the San Antonio Parks Foundation.