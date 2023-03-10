Several artists playing at SXSW are also performing at West Side venue

As hundreds of artists from all over the world travel to Austin for SXSW, some of those artists are also heading to the West Side of San Antonio for a unique event.

“We thought Jaime’s Place was the perfect place to bring a bunch of curators and Latin artists that are going to be at SXSW to the West Side of San Antonio,” Kristen Ibarra, co-owner of Vinilious Records said.

Latin artists will be performing at the “Sonidos de Lejos” event including Jovani Ramos with the group “Tarasco Tropical.”

“I’m excited. It’s the first time with a full band,” Ramos said.

The event is presented by Vinilious Records, a local company started by Ibarra and Celeste Cadena.

“Jaime’s Place just feels like you are at your tia’s backyard and having a party, listening to really good music,” Ibarra said.

The venue is located on 1514 West Commerce Street, and has become a staple of the area.

“I’m extremely excited about basically the world coming to San Antonio. Because if you think about it, you have South America represented. Central America represented. North America represented. Puerto Rico and then you have an artist coming from across the pond, from the UK,” Jaime Macias, owner of Jaime’s Place said.

The events take place on March 12 and March 14 at 5 p.m.