Texas flower fields worth visiting this spring

SAN ANTONIO – Keep an eye out for those beloved bluebonnets because they’re already popping up along Texas roadways.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower forecast notes that the wildflower season in Central Texas will be extra lush this year.

“I think it’s going to be an above-average spring, particularly when it comes to bluebonnets,” said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Wildflower center experts also think the state’s lack of rainfall in 2022 might prove advantageous for Texas’ most iconic wildflowers.

“The drought may have caused some grasses to die back,” DeLong-Amaya said. “That opens up soil space for bluebonnets and other spring-blooming annuals to grow.”

KSAT found a number of flower fields that are open to the public during the spring season in Texas:

BlueBonnet Trails in Ennis - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. The trails are expected to be open April 1-30 with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 14-16. - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. The trails are expected to be open April 1-30 with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 14-16.

Dewberry Farm in Brookshire - This farm is located 2.5 hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place every Saturday and Sunday, from March 25 through April 16, with the exception of April 9. Spring Fest will also take place Friday, April 7. Admission starts at $23 for anyone ages 3-59 when tickets are - This farm is located 2.5 hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place every Saturday and Sunday, from March 25 through April 16, with the exception of April 9. Spring Fest will also take place Friday, April 7. Admission starts at $23 for anyone ages 3-59 when tickets are purchased online.

Texas Tulips in Pilot Point - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5.5 hour drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is already open for the season. Texas Tulips is open seven days a week during the tulip season and entry starts at $5 per person. - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5.5 hour drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is already open for the season. Texas Tulips is open seven days a week during the tulip season and entry starts at $5 per person.

Traders Village in San Antonio - There will be 10 acres of various wildflowers and sunflowers at Traders Village this spring from May 13-June 4. Traders Village is located in Southwest San Antonio near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road. Admission to the flower fields will be $10 per person for anyone ages 3 and older. - There will be 10 acres of various wildflowers and sunflowers at Traders Village this spring from May 13-June 4. Traders Village is located in Southwest San Antonio near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road. Admission to the flower fields will be $10 per person for anyone ages 3 and older.

Wildseed Farms in Fredericksburg - This farm is free to visit and boasts 200 acres of farmland. Wildseed Farms is only a 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. There are walking trails, wines to try and plenty of flowers. The farm announced on Facebook in February that bluebonnets were already available. - This farm is free to visit and boasts 200 acres of farmland. Wildseed Farms is only a 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. There are walking trails, wines to try and plenty of flowers. The farm announced on Facebook in February that bluebonnets were already available.

Despite what you may have heard growing up, it’s not illegal to pick bluebonnets. However, it might be dangerous in some areas if the flowers are blooming along a busy roadway so take precautions before enjoying the state flower.

Even though bluebonnets aren’t illegal to pick, they’re annuals, which means they won’t reseed if they’re picked or trampled. It’s best to take photos in front of the flowers as opposed to in the middle of a bluebonnet patch. (Snakes are known to bask in bluebonnets, too.)

Want to share photos of flowers with KSAT? We love sharing your photos on television during our newscasts. Post something today on KSAT Connect!