Crime Stoppers seek tips leading to suspect in man’s murder on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead in his vehicle in January of last year, and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible.

On Jan. 16, 2022, James Andrew Moreno, 24, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road.

A resident notified police of the incident after they found Moreno in the vehicle. When officers arrived, the suspect responsible had already left the scene.

Details on the suspect have not been released at this time.

Anyone with more information on the incident, or the suspect, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Tips that help lead to an arrest could be paid up to $5,000. However, tipsters who identify themselves to authorities are not eligible for rewards.

