New Braunfels ISD superintendent resigns, effective immediately

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels ISD Superintendent Dr. Cade Smith has resigned.

According to the district’s website, the New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees accepted Smith’s resignation, effective Monday, March 13.

“We understand and respect his personal decision to resign is not an easy one, and we want to thank Dr. Smith for his hard work and dedication to our district. He was committed to our students and staff,” school board president Eric Bergquist said in a letter to the district.

Smith had been with the district for nearly two years.

Kara Bock was named acting superintendent while a permanent replacement is named.

Also on KSAT.com: