Las Palmas Branch Library to close for $4.8 million renovation

SAN ANTONIO – The Las Palmas Branch Library will close starting March 20 for an extensive renovation funded by the City of San Antonio’s 2017 and 2022 bond programs.

The $4.8 million project will transform and expand the Las Palmas Branch Library and includes a new Learn at SAPL adult education center, Children’s and Teens area improvements, and new customer service amenities.

Services will be available throughout the project at Sueltenfuss Library at Our Lady of the Lake University at 411 SW 24th St. Community members can pick up and return library materials there.

During the closure, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and book-drop access will be unavailable at Las Palmas.

Additional improvements to Las Palmas Branch Library include:

A new enclosed front plaza

Technology upgrades to the branch meeting room, children’s area and Connect computer lab

Complete bathroom renovation

Roof replacement

New LED lighting

Lobby enhancements and new automatic doors

Refreshed landscaping and parking lot resurfacing and restriping

New monument sign with digital marquee for increased visibility

Interim service hours at Sueltenfuss Library:

Monday & Tuesday: 12 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Parking for interim service is available in Lot J on the south side of Sueltenfuss Library.

The lot is accessible via W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. VIA bus route 522 is the most convenient option for public transit.

