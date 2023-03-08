H-E-B to anchor new shopping center between San Antonio and Boerne

H-E-B breaks way on new location between San Antonio and Boerne

A new H-E-B will anchor a more than 100-acre development site being built between San Antonio and Boerne.

Located along I-10, Lemon Creek Ranch is set up to be a massive 118-acre shopping center with office space, retail venues, restaurants, and over 25 acres of parks with a walking and biking trail.

The new H-E-B will be open in early 2024, according to the developer Valcor Commercial Real Estate.

Bexar County records show that H-E-B purchased almost 14 acres at the site in January 2021.

The Texas grocer will be the main anchor of the project and will be surrounded by other retail stores, office space, 600 to 700 multi-family townhomes and a 180-room hotel.

The area will also include a hike and bike trail system.

