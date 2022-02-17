H-E-B may anchor massive new development near Boerne

Valcor is developing a 118-acre property with restaurants, retail space, residences and parks between Interstate 10 and Balcones Creek.

BOERNE, Texas – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

After originally planning to begin construction in October 2021, the team behind a massive mixed-use development between Boerne and San Antonio broke ground on Lemon Creek Ranch last week.

The 118-acre ranch property — a part of Central Texas’ ever-growing development — will add restaurants, retail space, residences and parks between Interstate 10 and Balcones Creek.

Valcor Commercial Real Estate — the developer of the project — announced in August that a roughly 106,000-square-foot grocery tenant would anchor the first phase of the build.

In a Thursday press release, the company did not release a reason for the construction delays.

Bexar County records show that H-E-B bought almost 14 acres at the site in January 2021. Jonathon Collins, managing director at Valcor, confirmed the Texas grocer would be the main anchor of the project.

Ad

H-E-B acknowledged that the company owns the property, but it has not confirmed plans to open a store at the development.

“We are not ready to disclose any of our known tenants but we have been very excited and pleased with not only the activity but the tenant mix itself that is evolving quickly at the development,” Collins said in a written statement to the Business Journal.

Besides focusing on retail space, Valcor is creating 25 acres of parks on the site, complete with walking trails at Lemon Creek.

Other possible developments for the mixed-use project include apartments, for-rent townhomes, a hotel, and office space.

The real estate firm said the design concept will pay homage to Central Texas’ character, featuring buildings with stone, wood, steel and glass.

The project team for the master-planned development includes Austin-based Nelsen Partners Architects, Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn, and local firm Joeris General Contractors.

Ad

Click here to read this story in full on San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: