Photos show what Sunken Garden Theater will look like after $62 million face lift

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s most unique concert venues is about to get a major overhaul.

Sunken Garden Theater is slated for a $62 million renovation including a massive timber-frame roof, which will provide covered seating, expanded entrances and more.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy, along with the City of San Antonio and Bexar County, are collaborating to help make the renovation a reality.

Rendering of Sunken Garden Theater renovation from OTJ Architects. (OTJ Architects)

Renovation plans for Sunken Garden Theatre include:

Preservation of the historic amphitheater

Seating for more than 5,900 reserved seats and more than 1,100 lawn seats

VIP seating and lounge

Permanent restrooms, concessions, and merchandising areas

Redesigned landscaping

Expanded venue entrance

New enclosed stage house with improved power facilities

New dressing rooms for performers as well as upgraded backstage support facilities

Implementation of professional lighting and sound systems

Improved loading dock and bus parking

Elevator and ramp access to lawn seating

Professional box office

“The community has the opportunity to preserve the classical theater nestled into the old quarry before it deteriorates further and create a venue for all of us to enjoy,” said Chair of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy Board Joe Calvert.

The project is expected to create roughly 970 full-time construction jobs and once the theater is fully operational it’s expected to employ more than 170 full-time workers.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy estimates that the economic impact of the renovated theater will bring nearly $240 million to the area in the first 10 years.

Funding for the renovation is a combination of public and private sources, philanthropic funds, tax credit equity and venue operations, according to the conservancy.

Officials have not announced a start or target-end date for renovations but said public meetings to discuss the future of the theater will begin in the next few months.

For more information on the Sunken Garden Theater renovation visit the Brackenridge Park Conservancy’s website.

