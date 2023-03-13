Rosario’s restaurant on North Side closed permanently

SAN ANTONIO – Rosario’s has permanently closed its restaurant on the city’s North Side, effective Monday, March 13.

The restaurant’s owner, Lisa Wong, announced the closing of the restaurant at 9715 San Pedro Ave. in a news release Monday.

The announcement comes after Rosario’s Southtown restaurant relocated to 722 S. St. Mary’s St. in February.

“With the recent successful opening of our Southtown location, the appeal and synergy of uniting management and staff under one location makes the most business sense,” Wong said. “This will enable me, along with my management team, to focus on the Rosario’s brand and my other business interests in the downtown district.”

According to Wong, current North Side location employees will be given the opportunity to relocate to the new Southtown location.

Wong opened the doors to the North Side location on March 31, 2014. She is considering options for its future use.

More information on the new South Side location can be found here.

