Juvenile riding stolen horse dies in North Texas crash; 2 horses killed, reports say

DALLAS – A person riding a stolen horse died and two others were injured after a vehicle crashed into the group in Dallas, according to media reports.

Police told WFAA that three juveniles were riding stolen horses along a busy street near Interstate 45 when a car hit them around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A juvenile and the horse they were on died at the scene. Another horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries, WFAA reported.

The two other riders were injured and taken to the hospital. The third horse was injured but was expected to live.

Fox 4 News reported that the driver who hit them stopped and helped and is not expected to face charges.

It is unclear if the juveniles will face charges.