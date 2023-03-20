75-year-old man hospitalized after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 70s was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the 3400 block of Nogalitos Street.

A 75-year-old man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS. The other driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members, SAPD said.

Officers at the scene said their traffic division is still investigating what led to the crash.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.