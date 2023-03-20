54º

Local News

75-year-old man hospitalized after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

Other driver involved had minor injuries, officers say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Southwest Side, Crash, SAPD
3400 block of Nogalitos Street (William Caldera, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 70s was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the 3400 block of Nogalitos Street.

A 75-year-old man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS. The other driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members, SAPD said.

Officers at the scene said their traffic division is still investigating what led to the crash.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email