Can’t sleep? These products may help you get a good night’s rest

SAN ANTONIO – Springing ahead by one hour may not seem like a big deal, but it can really mess with some people’s sleep. For those who constantly battle sleep deprivation, Consumer Reports has some suggestions and product recommendations that can help.

“You want to start with a supportive mattress and a pillow,” said Consumer Reports’ Tanya Christian. “Those are a must because you don’t want to wake yourself up from tossing and turning because you’re uncomfortable.”

Christian said your environment plays a big part in sleep quality. Some people need silence, while others prefer a little steady background noise to fall asleep.

If you want to try a white noise machine, CR found the Magicstream Sound Machine is inexpensive at $17.59, easy to use and has a variety of sounds.

“If you have a fan, you can reap some of the same benefits of a white noise machine without having to spend the extra money, but also an air conditioner, even some humidifiers and air purifiers, can provide that steady hum that people are seeking while also improving the air in your sleep environment,” Christian said.

A mattress topper is another sleep splurge. Consumer Reports looked at softness and heat retention because many people tend to sleep hot. The Linenspa two-inch mattress topper for $60 was the coolest they tested.

“Even the comfiest mattress topper can’t completely fix a mattress that needs to be replaced, so just keep that in mind before you spend any money,” Christian said.

As for mattresses, Consumer Reports tests revealed some good choices priced at less than $1,000. Those include the Denver Mattress Doctor’s Choice innerspring mattress ($800 for a queen) and the Sleep on Latex Pure Green Firm.

Both support back and side sleepers of different sizes.

It may sound chilly, but sleep studies have shown that setting your thermostat at 65 degrees makes for the ideal sleep temperature.

