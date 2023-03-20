Temporary crossing at Castroville Road replaces damaged pedestrian bridge

SAN ANTONIO – A month after a dump truck damaged a pedestrian bridge on the City’s West Side, the City of San Antonio installed a temporary crossing at the Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue intersection.

According to a news release, the Pedestrian Beacon Signal Crosswalk will remain until the City rebuilds the bridge.

“This temporary crossing will ensure that residents and families can safely cross the street and access education and other services until the bridge is rebuilt,” said Razi Hosseini, director of the City’s Public Works Department.

The Pedestrian Beacon Signal Crossing is activated by pedestrians and uses yellow and red lights to warn drivers when someone is crossing the roadway, according to the City.

The phasing of the crossing operates in the following method:

Flashing Yellow Light: Warns drivers approaching the crosswalk of a pedestrian crossing.

Solid Yellow Light: Warns drivers to prepare to stop.

Solid Red Light: Drivers are to stop for pedestrians crossing.

Flashing Red Light: Drivers are to stop and may proceed through the intersection when it is clear of pedestrians.

More information concerning the temporary crossing can be found online.

