3 people, including child, found dead in murder-suicide at North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man fatally shot his wife and young daughter at a North Side apartment before he turned the gun himself, according to San Antonio police.
Police said their bodies were found at 8:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 13100 block of NW Military Highway, near Wurzbach Parkway.
According to SAPD, a relative of the victims grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from them since Saturday. The relatives went to the complex and asked San Antonio police to conduct a welfare check.
Police entered the home and found a man in his early 40s, a woman in her late 30s, and a girl under 10 years old dead from gunshot wounds.
“This appears to be a domestic situation,” police said. The man and woman were married.
Their names have not been released. Police said a weapon was found at the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
