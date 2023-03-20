Men chased, shot at people who were about to report alleged robbery, SAPD says

Two people are accused of opening fire on two victims who were about to report an alleged robbery on Feb. 1, 2023. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the shooters.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men accused of shooting at witnesses who were about to report an alleged robbery.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident happened after midnight on Feb. 1 at the QuikTrip in the 7200 block of San Pedro Avenue.

The victims pulled into the gas station and saw two masked men walk inside the store. The victims believed the men were about to rob the store, so the victims backed up and started to call the police, the Crime Stoppers report states.

The men saw the witnesses drive off, so they got into a black Mercedes Benz car and followed them.

Two people are accused of opening fire on two victims who were about to report an alleged robbery on Feb. 1, 2023. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the shooters. (Crime Stoppers)

The men opened fire at the witnesses when they reached the intersection of Basse Road and McCullough Avenue, police said. No one was injured but the witnesses’ vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: