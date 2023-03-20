SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of West Side liquor store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a liquor store on the city’s West Side.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at a House of Liquors in the 7600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Loop 410 and Ingram Park Mall.

According to police, the person (seen above) entered the store and began taking bottles of liquor and left without paying. That’s when, police say, a 45-year-old man tried to stop the person from stealing.

SAPD said during the confrontation a gun fell from the suspect’s pants and he picked it up and pointed it at the man. He then fled in a car in an unknown direction. He has not been found, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.