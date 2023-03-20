$5K reward offered for information in hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run just west of downtown San Antonio.

Darrell Gerard Bergeron, 60, was hit around 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022, in the 1300 block of Buena Vista Street, not far from Alazan Creek.

San Antonio police said Bergeron was not at a crosswalk when he decided to cross the street and that’s when he was struck by a driver in a silver truck.

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, the truck fled eastbound on Buena Vista Street after the accident.

Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the felony arrest of the person responsible. That person will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in a death.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers. You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or text a tip by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.