2 students injured in shooting at Arlington high school campus, police say

ARLINGTON – Two students were injured in a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday morning, police said.

The Arlington Police Department said officers responded to multiple shots fired at 6:55 a.m., before school was in session. The shooting happened on campus, outside of a building.

Two students were injured and received medical care, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by police shortly after they arrived at the scene, APD said. They do not believe the shooter ever entered the school.

It is unclear if the shooter was a student.

“The school day does not typically begin until 7:35am -- and so school was not in session and not all students had arrived on campus when this incident occurred,” police said in a Facebook post.

The school was placed into lockdown. According to WFAA, the students will be released for the day once the lockdown is lifted.

Officials with Lamar High School asked people to avoid the campus while officers investigate the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

