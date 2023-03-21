‘She fought for her life’: Witnesses recount what they saw during attempted kidnapping on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspect in connection with two attempted kidnappings on the Southeast Side. The woman in one of the attacks fought back and managed to escape.

Flo Morris could only scream for help and order the man to stop when she noticed his attempt to kidnap a woman Friday at Wales Avenue and Killarney Drive.

“He made a sudden stop, and it kinda got my attention,” Morris said about the maroon-colored vehicle that pulled up to a woman walking in broad daylight.

“I could see her beating his face, punching him,” she remembered.

Another witness nearby who did not want to be identified said she heard the awful screams for help too.

“Her scream -- it’s still in my mind, and that’s definitely something that I can’t get rid of at the moment,” the unidentified witness said.

The second witness said she also yelled for the man to stop.

It all happened in a matter of seconds. Both witnesses say the woman saved her life by punching, kicking and relentlessly fighting not to be pushed into the car.

“She fought for her life. And thankfully, she won. She’s here. She’s still alive, and she’s not gone,” said one witness. “So for that, it’s very emotional to have a connection with a complete stranger because of that.”

But police say the suspect had a second attempt at kidnapping another person. This time it was a 12-year-old girl walking in a group after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Police say it’s the same suspect description: a Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was driving a 2009-2010 Maroon Nissan Murano.

SAPD Lt. Michelle Ramos warns women to be vigilant and others to be good witnesses if they see something or someone suspicious. Walk with awareness, and be ready to fight for your life, police say.

“They fought like hell. They screamed, they yelled, and they fought back,” she said.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

SAPD looking for suspect in two attempted kidnapping cases