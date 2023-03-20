SAPD looking for suspect in two attempted kidnapping cases

SAPD looking to identify suspect/vehicle from an attempted kidnapping on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Villarreal Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is looking to identify a suspect in two attempted kidnapping cases in the last several days.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was driving a 2009-2010 Maroon Nissan Murano.

Police said that on Saturday, several young girls were walking in the 400 block of Villareal Street on the city’s Southeast Side when the suspect exited his SUV and grabbed a 12-year-old girl. He tried to drag her to his vehicle, but she struggled and got away.

The suspect description matches another attempted kidnapping case on Friday. Police said that one happened at about noon in the 5800 block of Wales Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking in the area when someone in a maroon Nissan Murano approached her, according to police.

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to force the woman into the back seat, police said.

Officials said the woman was able to fight back, and she alerted the neighbors. The man then sped away from the scene.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.