Suspect accused of trying to kidnap woman on SE Side sought by Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect accused of trying to kidnap a woman on the Southeast Side.

The incident happened Friday, March 17 in the 5800 block of Wales Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking in the area when a maroon Nissan Murano approached her, according to police.

Crime Stoppers says the driver of this vehicle attempted a kidnapping on the SE Side. (Crime Stoppers/KSAT)

The driver of the SUV, a man between the ages of 17-21, got out of the vehicle and tried to get the woman into the back seat, police said.

Officials said the woman was able to fight back and she alerted the neighbors. The man then sped away from the scene.

The driver is described as being between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark brown hair, is clean-shaven and has a thin build.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

