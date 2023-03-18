Teen confesses to man’s murder while being questioned for another crime, SAPD says

Sebastian Segovia, 19, is charged with capital murder, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen who was arrested for causing a scene at a North Side Dollar Tree confessed to police he stabbed a man to death weeks earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sebastian Segovia, 19, was arrested Saturday and is charged with capital murder.

Initially, police were called to a Dollar Tree store in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road after the store’s manager said Segovia was causing a disturbance inside.

The manager decided to close the store early and asked for police officers to be stationed outside in case Segovia returned.

Segovia eventually came back to the store and threw a rock at the officers, according to an affidavit.

As officers tried to approach him, he threw another rock that was baseball-sized and hit one of their patrol vehicles, SAPD said. No injuries were reported.

He then took off on foot and led officers on a brief chase. Eventually, Segovia was arrested for criminal mischief and evading arrest, and was taken in for questioning.

Segovia told police he wanted to speak to homicide detectives about a murder he committed on Feb. 23, on Fredericksburg Road.

He also said he had the murder weapon, a lock-blade knife, in his waistband at the time of his arrest, an affidavit states.

Segovia told police he was walking through a Northwest Side apartment complex between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when he approached a man sitting outside of the leasing office by himself.

He went up to the man, identified as Robert Charles Hurley, 37, from behind and stabbed him three times in the neck, police said.

Hurley died from his injuries and Segovia told police he pushed him into bushes and took his wallet from his pants pocket before leaving the scene.

He described the contents of the wallet in detail to officers and said he burned the items later that day in a ditch on Babcock Road.

After the robbery, Segovia hid in nearby creeks for several hours until he felt it was safe to come out, an affidavit states.

Segovia told police Hurley’s name and date of birth as he remembered it on his ID.

According to Bexar County court records, his bond for the murder charge is set at $750,000.

