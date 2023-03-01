Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for the murder of Robert Hurley.

SAPD officers found Hurley, also known as “Charles,” in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds at 6:30 p.m. on February 23.

Charles was discovered outside of the Sorento Apartments in the 2800 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene after EMS pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward in this case.

You can also text a tip — Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637.)