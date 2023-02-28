1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at East Side convenience store, SAPD says

SAPD investigates shooting at Walters Food Mart in the 2100 block of Burnet Street on Feb. 28, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Walters Food Mart in the 2100 block of Burnet Street.

Police said two men in their 30s were standing outside the store when someone in a white sedan traveling north began firing.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The second man was transported in stable condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, according to officers.

SAPD said there were over 50 shell casings found at the scene.

