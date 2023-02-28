84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at East Side convenience store, SAPD says

Police said there were over 50 shell casings found at the scene

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, East Side, Crime
SAPD investigates shooting at Walters Food Mart in the 2100 block of Burnet Street on Feb. 28, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Walters Food Mart in the 2100 block of Burnet Street.

Police said two men in their 30s were standing outside the store when someone in a white sedan traveling north began firing.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The second man was transported in stable condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, according to officers.

SAPD said there were over 50 shell casings found at the scene.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email