Man arrested after authorities find drugs, 11 guns in South Bexar County home, BCSO says

Five of the guns were stolen, deputies say

Robert Salas, 43, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and 11 firearms in a South Bexar County home.

Robert Salas, 43, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, records show.

BCSO said they made the discovery on Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Terrell Bend, south of Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

Authorities found a safe containing 11 firearms, including pistols, a Micro Draco, an AK-47-style rifle and a Glock switch, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Five of those guns were stolen.

BCSO said there were also 65 grams of THC wax, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of Vicodin, 6 grams of fentanyl, Narcan, digital scales and drug packaging in the house.

Salas, who is a documented gang member, is awaiting indictment, records show.

BCSO worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency on the case.

