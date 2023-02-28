Man arrested after authorities find drugs, 11 guns in South Bexar County home, BCSO says

Robert Salas, 43, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and 11 firearms in a South Bexar County home.

BCSO said they made the discovery on Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Terrell Bend, south of Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

Authorities found a safe containing 11 firearms, including pistols, a Micro Draco, an AK-47-style rifle and a Glock switch, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Five of those guns were stolen.

BCSO said there were also 65 grams of THC wax, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of Vicodin, 6 grams of fentanyl, Narcan, digital scales and drug packaging in the house.

Salas, who is a documented gang member, is awaiting indictment, records show.

BCSO worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency on the case.

