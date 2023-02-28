67º

Remains found in Sam Houston National Forest confirmed to be body of missing woman

Police: 24-year-old Felicia Johnson was killed in Houston last Spring; suspect remains at large

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Montgomery County, Houston

HOUSTON – Remains found in the Sam Houston National Forest earlier this month have been identified as a California woman who disappeared last year.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Felicia Johnson.

MCSO said a Texas Department of Transportation worker found remains on Feb. 7 near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149 in the Sam Houston National Forest, north of Houston.

Investigators determined the remains belonged to a human and sent them for DNA and dental record analysis. MCSO released her identity on Monday.

MCSO said Johnson, who had been missing since last spring, was killed while on a trip to Houston.

She was last seen on April 16 leaving a hotel in Houston’s medical center, according to police.

A missing persons report was made after her cell phone was found covered in blood off the road in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road, police said.

KHOU reported that she left the hotel and got into an Uber ordered by Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28. The Uber driver took her to Nwobodo’s old address, and Nwobodo then picked her up and took her to his apartment, KHOU reported.

Houston police believe Nwobodo killed her inside his apartment and then disposed of her cell phone and body.

Nwobodo has since been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. KHOU reported that he has not been located.

Suspect, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, charged with murder remains at-large following disappearance of missing woman Felicia Johnson (Houston Police Department)

