2 Texas UPS employees accused of trafficking cocaine in packages; 3 others charged

Five people in the Rio Grande Valley have been charged in connection with a cocaine trafficking ring, according to federal authorities.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said Orlando Candelario Almanza, 49, and Jose Felipe Lozano, 58, of Edinburg; Fidencio Salinas Jr., 51, and Javier Enrique Mendoza, 48, of Pharr; and Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 45, of Hidalgo, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Almanza, Salinas, Mendoza and Lozano have recently made their initial court appearances before a U.S. magistrate judge. Gamez was in custody on a previous charge and will soon make his first court appearance, a news release states.

If convicted, they each face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

The release adds that the five suspects transported cocaine through UPS from March 24 through Oct. 3.

Salinas and Almanza were employed at UPS and knowingly transported the drugs, the release states.

Authorities said Mendoza provided the packages of cocaine, Lozano gave fake labels for the packages, and Gamez stored the cocaine before transport.

During the investigation, authorities found about 60 kilograms of cocaine was trafficked by the suspects.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and FBI investigated the case.

