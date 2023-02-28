SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for people who shot and killed man during robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly robbery on the Northeast Side.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at a business in the 4400 block of Parkwood Drive, near Rittiman Road.

A Crime Stoppers report states that Simon Estrada, 44, was in the shop when three men entered to rob it. Two other men remained outside.

During the robbery, Estrada was shot. He died from his injury several days later, the report states.

The robbers left in a white SUV, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

