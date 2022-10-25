71º

Police searching for suspect who wounded man during robbery after hours at Northeast Side business

Victim, 43, left in critical condition

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Police searching for suspect who wounded man during robbery after hours at Northeast Side business (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio are working to learn more about the person who shot and wounded a man after hours inside a Northeast Side business.

They say the shooting happened during a robbery early Tuesday at the business, which is located in the 4400 block of Parkwood Street.

Police say witnesses told them the shooter, dressed in a grey hoodie, was with two other men when he entered the establishment and shot the victim after 1:30 a.m.

The 43-year-old victim was wounded in his chest and in critical condition as he left for a hospital by ambulance, police said.

A hand-painted sign on the door indicated it is the office of Sassee’s Cleaning.

According to a Facebook page, the business specializes in cleaning homes and operates between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

While a police report states that the shooting happened during a robbery, it is unclear how or why the business was targeted.

It is located on the back side of a strip mall that is not visible from the main streets nearby.

Messages sent by email and Facebook to the owner Tuesday morning were not answered, and no one answered the phone when calls were placed to the number associated with the business.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

