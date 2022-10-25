Man shot in chest on East Side, suspects on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot on the city’s East Side early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of Parkwood Drive, not far from Rittiman Plaza and Loop 410.

According to police, a man in his 30s or 40s was shot in the chest by three men, who then fled on Rittiman Road. The suspects have not been found.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he listed in critical condition.

SAPD said they are talking to witnesses, but as of now, a motive is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.