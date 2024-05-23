These city offices and services will be open, closed this Memorial Day in San Antonio

When will San Antonio pools reopen?

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.

Public safety and emergency services will operate on Monday, May 29, but here are the city services that will be open or closed.

Open:

Police will be on duty

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots

La Villita and Market Square shops

City parks and trails

Pre-Season Pools will be open from 1 - 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, and include: Concepcion, Cuellar, Dellview, Elmendorf, Fairchild, Garza, Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Spring Time, Woodlawn.

Solid Waste Management curbside cart collection service for garbage, recycling and organics will work regular schedules

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics and administrative offices will be closed

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910)

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices

Brush and bulky item curbside collections

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

All San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central Library

Development Services Department

Economic Development

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

The Carver Community Cultural Center

Spanish Governor’s Palace (regularly closed Mondays)

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Places to Stay Cool

The following facilities will be open to serve as places to stay cool:

Library locations from 12 – 8 p.m.:

Guerra Branch Library, 7978 W Military Dr

Igo Branch Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy

Westfall Branch Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct

Select Senior and Community Centers from 12 – 8 p.m.: