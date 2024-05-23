These city offices and services will be open, closed this Memorial Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.
Public safety and emergency services will operate on Monday, May 29, but here are the city services that will be open or closed.
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City parks and trails
- Pre-Season Pools will be open from 1 - 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, and include: Concepcion, Cuellar, Dellview, Elmendorf, Fairchild, Garza, Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Spring Time, Woodlawn.
- Solid Waste Management curbside cart collection service for garbage, recycling and organics will work regular schedules
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All Metro Health clinics and administrative offices will be closed
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910)
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices
- Brush and bulky item curbside collections
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- All San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central Library
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- Spanish Governor’s Palace (regularly closed Mondays)
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
Places to Stay Cool
The following facilities will be open to serve as places to stay cool:
Library locations from 12 – 8 p.m.:
- Guerra Branch Library, 7978 W Military Dr
- Igo Branch Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy
- Westfall Branch Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct
Select Senior and Community Centers from 12 – 8 p.m.:
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd
- Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista
- Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6075 Old Pearsall Rd.
- Normoyle Community Center & Senior Center, 700 Culberson Ave
- Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr
- Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Dr
- Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W Rhapsody Dr