Man found dead at scene of apartment fire on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead inside a Northeast Side apartment after officers arrived to a shooting call and found a fire early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the 3800 block of Barrington Street, not far from Starcrest Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word from a neighbor, who reported hearing five gunshots.

According to police, the neighbor heard a car peeling out of the parking lot shortly after the shooting. Officers arrived and noticed smoke coming from the apartment and called for firefighters, police said.

SAPD said upon entry a man was found dead inside the apartment and he appeared to have four gunshot wounds. The man’s identity and age are not currently known.

Black smoke was seen by a KSAT crew coming out of the apartment when firefighters broke open the door. The cause of the fire is not immediately clear. An arson investigation team may be needed to figure out how exactly the fire started.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 17 units answered the call.

The investigations into the fire and shooting are ongoing, police said.