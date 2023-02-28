Suspicions surround fire, death of man found inside burning Northeast Side apartment

Police roped off the area after firefighters discovered the body of a man inside a burning apartment. He had been shot four times, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and fire investigators are taking a close look at unusual case involving a man who was found dead inside a burning Northeast Side apartment Tuesday morning.

The incident started with a call shortly after 4 a.m. from a neighbor who heard multiple gunshots, then a car speeding out of a parking lot in the 3800 block of Barrington.

Man found dead at scene of apartment fire on NE Side, police say

Officers who responded to that call then called for firefighters when they noticed smoke seeping out from the apartment.

Fire crews who forced their way inside the home found the man dead.

“Once they started removing the victim, they realized the multiple gunshot wounds,” said Joe Arrington, a public information officer for SAFD. “So they left the victim in place for the investigators.”

SAPD, SAFD on scene at Barrington Street. (KSAT)

Police say it appears the man had suffered at least four gunshot wounds to his chest.

They said during a preliminary search, they did not find any weapons inside the home.

Firefighters also called in their own investigators for the fire, which they say was suspicious.

“There appear to be multiple points of origin,” Arrington said. “Arson is taking a look into exactly what happened.”

Police stopped short of calling the man’s death a homicide. At the scene, they said they would not speculate as to who may have shot him.

Detectives, though, were seen going door to door throughout the morning and speaking with neighbors about potential surveillance video.

As of late Tuesday morning, staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were still working to positively identify the man, who they believe was 54-years-old.