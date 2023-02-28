71º

Speed limit on I-35 to be temporarily decreased to 55 mph from Loop 410 to Schertz

Speed limit will be reduced 10 mph in certain areas

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Travelers who frequent I-35 from Loop 410 N to FM 3009 will see reduced speeds along the highway during an upcoming construction project.

“The speed limit is temporarily being reduced by 10 mph from 65 to 55 except for the very southern part of the project where it’s being reduced from 60 to 55 to make it a consistent 55 mph within the project limits,” Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Laura Lopez told KSAT via email.

Lopez said there is no current date set for the start of construction and no estimated duration time.

Signs will be posted when the change is made.

