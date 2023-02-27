Pedestrian hit on northbound lanes of Interstate 35 leading to downtown; traffic backed up

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 35 south of downtown after a pedestrian was hit on the highway.

San Antonio police said a pedestrian was struck on the northbound lanes near Division Avenue after 6 a.m. on Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby gas station and then was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The Texas Department of Transportation states that at least four lanes on the highway are blocked. Additional details are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

