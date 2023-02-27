Man shot, killed outside Southwest Side bar; 1 person in custody, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting outside a bar on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to Morales Ice House in the 900 block of Frio City Road, not far from Highway 90 and South Calavaras Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 40s or 50s was shot in the parking lot outside the bar. The man then somehow made it back inside the bar before collapsing.

SAPD said emergency crews arrived and tried to help him, but he later died. The victim has not been identified.

Police said officers later detained a suspect in another part of town who may be responsible for the shooting. A name and age of the person was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.