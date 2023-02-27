69º

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with sedan, police say

Crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near Blanco, Loop 1604

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following a crash with a sedan late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Blanco Road near Loop 1604 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist crashed into the sedan for an unknown reason and was thrown from his bike. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with a few broken bones.

Police said at this time, no charges are expected to be filed against either driver. No other injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

