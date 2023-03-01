Small Bexar County cities work to target increasing crime spilling over from San Antonio

Some of San Antonio’s surrounding cities are seeing an increase in crime, with vehicle thefts and burglaries on the rise.

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s surrounding cities are seeing an increase in crime, with vehicle thefts and burglaries on the rise.

Criminals slip in and out in less than the time it takes for police to respond in cities like Balcones Heights, which is located within San Antonio, according to BHPD Chief John Jahanara.

“Response time is pretty good from our department and other departments around us. But by the time we get there, if you figure two to three minutes, they’re in and out and on the highway,” he said.

The department has been taking a data-driven approach to targeting criminals, focusing on crime hotspots.

“It goes down to the basics, just that, just focusing on your areas that you know that you’re having problems in within your city,” Jahanara said.

Vehicle thefts and burglaries are the most significant problems recorded. In 2021, there were 56 burglary vehicle thefts. In 2022, that number ballooned to 96.

Jahanara said communication with businesses impacted is the key to success.

“We’ve worked with them as far as security, surveillance. They’re off duty -- who they hire for security so we can all work together because individually there’s no way we’re going to be able to combat it,” he explained.

Converse PD Chief Bobby Lane reports a similar trend in his city, involving thefts at new home construction sites and vehicle-related crimes. But they, too, are using data-driven crime hotspots to zoom in with extra traffic control and more visibility of their squad cars.

Lane said communication with all Bexar County area law enforcement agencies is pivotal in catching up with suspects. But citizens doing their part is critical.

“We need everybody’s support to be able to bring this down and throughout the Metroplex of San Antonio,” Lane said.