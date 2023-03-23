Man shot, killed in stairwell at North Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 3/28/23: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man shot and killed inside a stairwell at a North Side apartment complex last Thursday as 27-year-old Rafael Redondo-Navarrete.

(Original Story)

A man was shot and killed inside a stairwell at a North Side apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the Palatia Apartment Homes in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Isom Road for reports of a shooting.

According to police, neighbors heard a gunshot and then saw a man lying on the landing of a stairwell. Officers arrived to find a man dead of a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say the man had no identification on him and those living there say he might have been someone who only recently moved into the apartments. Investigators are currently waiting on a search warrant to check an apartment unit.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD has not released a description of any possible suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.