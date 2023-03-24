60º

Local News

Peanut butter is considered a liquid, according to the TSA

Peanut butter as a carry-on needs to be in a 3.4oz container or less

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: TSA, Travel, Food
Spoon and glass jar with creamy peanut butter. (Adobe Stock / africa-studio.com (Olga Yastremska and Leonid Yastremskiy))

Believe it or nut, the Transportation Security Administration considers peanut butter a liquid.

According to the TSA, if you plan to bring the delicious snack on your next plane trip as a carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less and be included with your other liquids in a quart-sized bag.

Last week, a popular podcaster Patrick Neve took to Twitter to inform his followers that his peanut butter was confiscated by airport security.

The incident kick-started a widely spread online debate on what qualifies as a liquid, with Neve’s initial tweet racking up 143.9K likes.

According to Neve, the TSA denied the peanut butter and said no liquids, gels or aerosols would be allowed through.

“I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is,” he replied.

According to the dictionary, a liquid is any substance that flows freely but is of constant volume, having a consistency like that of water or oil.

The TSA requires that no liquids, gels, or aerosols are allowed on planes. And requires that all travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email