Peanut butter is considered a liquid, according to the TSA

Believe it or nut, the Transportation Security Administration considers peanut butter a liquid.

According to the TSA, if you plan to bring the delicious snack on your next plane trip as a carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less and be included with your other liquids in a quart-sized bag.

You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less. Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag. #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/4RzDv3Up7B — TSA (@TSA) March 21, 2023

Last week, a popular podcaster Patrick Neve took to Twitter to inform his followers that his peanut butter was confiscated by airport security.

The incident kick-started a widely spread online debate on what qualifies as a liquid, with Neve’s initial tweet racking up 143.9K likes.

I tried to take peanut butter through airport security.



TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols.



Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is. — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) March 15, 2023

According to Neve, the TSA denied the peanut butter and said no liquids, gels or aerosols would be allowed through.

“I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is,” he replied.

According to the dictionary, a liquid is any substance that flows freely but is of constant volume, having a consistency like that of water or oil.

The TSA requires that no liquids, gels, or aerosols are allowed on planes. And requires that all travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag.

