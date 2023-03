PLEASANTON, Texas – An altercation between two men ended in gunfire, leaving both hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to Pleasanton police.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday in the 100 block of Smith Street.

Police said two men were in an altercation when David Atherton, 47, shot Joel Coronado, 27, in the upper torso.

Atherton was shot in the leg during a struggle over control of the gun, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.