Student sets fire in hallway at Roosevelt High School; everyone evacuated safely

A staff member runs for help after someone set a small fire in the hallway of the third floor of the Rough Rider Building at Roosevelt High School.

SAN ANTONIO – Students and staff evacuated Roosevelt High School on Monday after someone set a fire in a hallway, district officials confirmed.

An image sent to KSAT from a person at the school who wished to remain anonymous showed an adult staff member running from the fire to get help.

A letter to parents from the school’s principal stated that the fire was started in a third-floor hallway of the Rough Rider Building.

By the time firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived, the flames had been extinguished.

Maintenance crews with the school then worked to clean up water from the floors.

A district spokesperson said several students are persons of interest.

The investigation continues, but charges will be filed when a person is identified, the NEISD official said.