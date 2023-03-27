San Antonio Zoo to host annual Conservation Luncheon in April

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its second annual Education 2 Conservation Celebration luncheon in April.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 3903 N St. Mary’s St. and will highlight conservation efforts and those from our community that have positively impacted wildlife in Texas and worldwide.

Guests can enjoy a seated lunch on the Rhino Deck and hear from wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters.

Masters is most known for writing and directing the film, Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story, narrated by Matthew McConaughey and directing The River and The Wall, a SXSW 2019 Award Winner.

Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters (San Antonio Zoo)

“We live in a community that cares,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “The Education 2 Conservation Celebration Luncheon provides a space to bring these conservation-minded Texas wildlife lovers together to learn from and celebrate each other’s efforts.”

Guests can purchase a table or individual tickets online.

Each donation benefits the Center for Conservation and Research (CCR) at San Antonio Zoo and its many projects, including the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project and work with the rare subterranean catfish, the Mexican Blindcat.

