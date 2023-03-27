80º

Local News

San Antonio Zoo to host annual Conservation Luncheon in April

Event is on April 13

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Things to Do, Outdoors, Nature
San Antonio Zoo Hosting 2nd Annual Conservation Luncheon (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its second annual Education 2 Conservation Celebration luncheon in April.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 3903 N St. Mary’s St. and will highlight conservation efforts and those from our community that have positively impacted wildlife in Texas and worldwide.

Guests can enjoy a seated lunch on the Rhino Deck and hear from wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters.

Masters is most known for writing and directing the film, Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story, narrated by Matthew McConaughey and directing The River and The Wall, a SXSW 2019 Award Winner.

Wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters (San Antonio Zoo)

“We live in a community that cares,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “The Education 2 Conservation Celebration Luncheon provides a space to bring these conservation-minded Texas wildlife lovers together to learn from and celebrate each other’s efforts.”

Guests can purchase a table or individual tickets online.

Each donation benefits the Center for Conservation and Research (CCR) at San Antonio Zoo and its many projects, including the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project and work with the rare subterranean catfish, the Mexican Blindcat.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email