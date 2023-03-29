Celebrate fitness at Fiesta Fit Fest this April

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports is celebrating fitness with its annual Fiesta Fit Fest this April.
The free celebration takes place from April 15- 16 at the UTSA 1604 Campus, according to the San Antonio Sports site.
The festival includes L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France, a cycling event, SATX 5k/10k, a Fitness Challenge, and the University Health Athletes’ Village and Expo.
There will be inflatable axe throwing, giant jenga, football throw stations, and music on the Thomas J Henry Center Stage, a news release said.
Full list of activities include:
- Fiesta FitFest Kid’s Run – 1 mile run for kids in grades K-6 – $10 registration
- L’Étape San Antonio family ride – ages 11+
- L’Étape San Antonio kid’s ride – ages 3-10 - $10
- Balance Bike Academy (free)
- Bike helmet fitting and giveaway (free)
More information on the festival can be found online.
READ ALSO: