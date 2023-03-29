Celebrate fitness at Fiesta Fit Fest this April

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports is celebrating fitness with its annual Fiesta Fit Fest this April.

The free celebration takes place from April 15- 16 at the UTSA 1604 Campus, according to the San Antonio Sports site.

The festival includes L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France, a cycling event, SATX 5k/10k, a Fitness Challenge, and the University Health Athletes’ Village and Expo.

There will be inflatable axe throwing, giant jenga, football throw stations, and music on the Thomas J Henry Center Stage, a news release said.

Full list of activities include:

More information on the festival can be found online.

Celebrate fitness at Fiesta Fit Fest this April (San Antonio Sports)

READ ALSO: