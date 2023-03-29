65º

Hops and Hounds to host ‘Woofstock’ event this weekend

Event is from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIOHops and Hounds will hold a flower-power festival for dogs and their owners this weekend.

The “Woofstock” event is from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. The event will feature live music, vendors, drink promotions, and a dog costume contest

A $5 cover will be charged at the door for those 18 and up.

Brandon Ford, The Irish Goodbyes, and Two for Tuesday will perform throughout the day and night.

Local vendors at the event include Wag Trends, Ritzy Rebels, Jean Pierre’s Barkery, and Barth and Barks.

According to an Instagram post, dogs are encouraged to show up in costume, with the winning pooch given a grand prize.

More information on the festival can be found online.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

