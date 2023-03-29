Hops and Hounds to host ‘Woofstock’ event this weekend

French bulldog with sunflowers on face on yellow background

SAN ANTONIO – Hops and Hounds will hold a flower-power festival for dogs and their owners this weekend.

The “Woofstock” event is from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. The event will feature live music, vendors, drink promotions, and a dog costume contest

A $5 cover will be charged at the door for those 18 and up.

Brandon Ford, The Irish Goodbyes, and Two for Tuesday will perform throughout the day and night.

Local vendors at the event include Wag Trends, Ritzy Rebels, Jean Pierre’s Barkery, and Barth and Barks.

According to an Instagram post, dogs are encouraged to show up in costume, with the winning pooch given a grand prize.

More information on the festival can be found online.

