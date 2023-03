The official Whataburger Fiesta Medal is now available online at the Whatastore.

The medal showcases the rich history and culture of San Antonio while paying homage to Whataburger’s iconic restaurants.

Whataburger is also offering limited edition Fiesta T-shirts produced in collaboration with Tumbleweed TexStyles.

The 2023 Whataburger Fiesta medal retails for $6.99, and the t-shirt for $25.00.

Quantities are limited. More information can be found online.

